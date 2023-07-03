Exclusive! “As an actor, I feel you have to be fit,” says Kushagre Dua aka Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Raghav as he talks about his habit as an actor, roles he prefers to portray and more

MUMBAI:Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful shows, running currently on TV and recently went through a major leap, post which Rudra and Preesha’s characters were no longer part of the show but the leads – Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi now play the characters of Nayan and Samrat. The leap also marked some new entries on the show!

Also read: Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Mansi plays another dirty trick with Nayanatra

Kushagre Dua has been part of the industry for a while now and is a tremendous actor. He was last seen in the show- Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain, playing the character of Sameer and now, we see him on StarPlus’s Yeh Hai Chahatein, where he has entered the show as Raghav.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and he spoke candidly while chatting with us.

1.What is that one habit you maintain as an actor?

As an actor, I feel that one has to look good, one has to look fit. So I make sure that I work out early in the morning. I used to wake up around 5:30-6 since by 9 I had to reach my set, so I make sure I take morning workout sessions. Secondly, I used to watch different stuff, that used to help in the character that I was playing in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain.

2.How was your experience working on Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain and what was your bond like with Karan Grover?

It was a great experience working in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain. It was my second collaboration with Sandiip Sickand sir and the Sol Productions and overall it was a great experience.

Karan Grover, is a very wonderful guy to be honest. A lot to learn from him. I still remember, I used to sit with and used to chat regarding our characters, something or the other. He is a very intellectual great guy and it was a great experience to be honest.

3.Do you enjoy playing negative roles or positive characters more?

When we get a role, I think we don’t come to have fun with it. But to be honest, I enjoy doing more negative characters. With negative portrayals, I feel there are many chances to show variations. I have been fortunate enough that I got a negative character in Yeh Hai Chahatein. It is altogether a different negative role; something I have never played.

I have played negative characters before, but prior to this, those roles were somehow similar as far as character traits were considered. It’s fun and in Yeh Hai Chahatein, the character has reached a new point where negative characters go.

When it comes to positive roles, if I don’t get the role of that of the hero, I would much rather be the villain!

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat starts to develop a soft corner for Nayantara!

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar