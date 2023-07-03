Exclusive! “As an actor, I feel you have to be fit,” says Kushagre Dua aka Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Raghav as he talks about his habit as an actor, roles he prefers to portray and more

Kushagre Dua has been part of the industry for a while now and is a tremendous actor. He was last seen in the show- Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain, playing the character of Sameer and now, we see him on StarPlus’s Yeh Hai Chahatein, where he has entered the show as Raghav.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 21:15
Exclusive! “As an actor, I feel you have to be fit,” says Kushagre Dua aka Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Raghav as he talks about his habi

MUMBAI:Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful shows, running currently on TV and recently went through a major leap, post which Rudra and Preesha’s characters were no longer part of the show but the leads – Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi now play the characters of Nayan and Samrat. The leap also marked some new entries on the show!

Also read: Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Mansi plays another dirty trick with Nayanatra

Kushagre Dua has been part of the industry for a while now and is a tremendous actor. He was last seen in the show- Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain, playing the character of Sameer and now, we see him on StarPlus’s Yeh Hai Chahatein, where he has entered the show as Raghav.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and he spoke candidly while chatting with us.

1.What is that one habit you maintain as an actor?

As an actor, I feel that one has to look good, one has to look fit. So I make sure that I work out early in the morning. I used to wake up around 5:30-6 since by 9 I had to reach my set, so I make sure I take morning workout sessions. Secondly, I used to watch different stuff, that used to help in the character that I was playing in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain.

2.How was your experience working on Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain and what was your bond like with Karan Grover?

It was a great experience working in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain. It was my second collaboration with Sandiip Sickand sir and the Sol Productions and overall it was a great experience.

Karan Grover, is a very wonderful guy to be honest. A lot to learn from him. I still remember, I used to sit with and used to chat regarding our characters, something or the other. He is a very intellectual great guy and it was a great experience to be honest.

3.Do you enjoy playing negative roles or positive characters more?

When we get a role, I think we don’t come to have fun with it. But to be honest, I enjoy doing more negative characters. With negative portrayals, I feel there are many chances to show variations. I have been fortunate enough that I got a negative character in Yeh Hai Chahatein. It is altogether a different negative role; something I have never played.

I have played negative characters before, but prior to this, those roles were somehow similar as far as character traits were considered. It’s fun and in Yeh Hai Chahatein, the character has reached a new point where negative characters go.

When it comes to positive roles, if I don’t get the role of that of the hero, I would much rather be the villain!

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat starts to develop a soft corner for Nayantara!

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Kushagre Dua TV news Yeh Hai Chahatein StarPlus Star Bharat TellyChakkar Rudra Preesha Raghav Samrat Nayan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 21:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! “As an actor, I feel you have to be fit,” says Kushagre Dua aka Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Raghav as he talks about his habit as an actor, roles he prefers to portray and more
MUMBAI:Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful shows, running currently on TV and recently went through a major...
Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Bebika Dhurve reveals how much she wanted to be a part of the show, deets inside
MUMBAI:Bebika Dhurve is an integral part of Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. Bebika plays the role of Devika Oberoi in the...
Holi Hai! Celebrities recount childhood memories!
MUMBAI:Sudhanshu PandeyMy childhood memory of Holi is not one every Holi used to be memorable one because we used to...
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Wow! Karan – Tejasswi, Ankita– Vicky, Sambhavna -Avinash are the few Jodis the audience would love to see as contestants on the show
MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
“There were times when I doubted myself about my career, but I looked at the positive side and kept working” - Vaarun Bhagat
MUMBAI:Actor Vaarun Bhagat is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have, especially on digital platforms. Over the...
Recent Stories
Ajay
When Big B jumped from 30ft for 'Major Saab' and got injured: Ajay looks back

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Bebika Dhurve reveals how much she wanted to be a part of the show, deets inside
Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Bebika Dhurve reveals how much she wanted to be a part of the show, deets inside
Holi Hai! Celebrities recount childhood memories!
Holi Hai! Celebrities recount childhood memories!
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Wow! Karan – Tejasswi, Ankita– Vicky, Sambhavna -Avinash are the few Jodis the audience would love to se
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Wow! Karan – Tejasswi, Ankita– Vicky, Sambhavna -Avinash are the few Jodis the audience would love to see as contestants on the show
Neeharika
Neeharika Roy: Consent is important before playing Holi, regardless of gender
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses Ranveer Brar with his Arabic dish
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses Ranveer Brar with his Arabic dish
Arushi Nishank: Holi becomes special when I get a chance to meet my family and friends on the occasion
Arushi Nishank: Holi becomes special when I get a chance to meet my family and friends on the occasion