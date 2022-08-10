Exclusive! Actor Jay Bhanushali roped in for Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’!

Swastik Productions is coming up with a new show for Sony TV, starring Tina Datta in the lead role.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 14:40
Exclusive! Actor Jay Bhanushali roped in for Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’!

MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sony Entertainment Television has always been at the forefront of curating diverse content, novel storylines, and inspirational characters with a progressive outlook. Satiating the Indian audience’s hunger for differentiated content with a unique perspective and fresh storytelling, the channel is going to bring forth a Hindi adaptation of a Turkish series produced by Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Cheshta Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!

Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian production company that was founded by Siddharth Kumar Tewary who serves as the company's creative director. Swastik Productions have produced series like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mahabharat, and RadhaKrishn.

Previously we gave you the update that the show is tentatively titled, ‘MERE APNE’.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

We are back with another major update from the show.

As per sources, Actor Jay Bhanushali has been roped in to play the lead role in the show opposite Tina Datta.

The show will mark the return of both Jay and Tina after a long time in a fiction show on TV.

Jay is an actor who needs no introduction, after proving his mettle in acting, he has become one of the most sought-after names in television hosting as well.

We also brought you exclusive updates that Actors Taher Shabbir, Chestha Bhagat, Mohit Duseja, and Sujay Reu have been roped in for the show. 

Well, the star cast looks very fascinating and this new pairing of actors is reason enough to watch the show and add the flavor that Swastik productions bring, the show will sure;y be a success.

The show will be an adaptation of a Turkish Drama series, and will air on Sony TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!

Jay Bhanushali Mere Apne Tina New Show Taher Shabbir Nisha Air Uske Cousins fan guilty Bepannaah Tina Datta Swastik Productions Sony TV Chestha Bhagat Turkish series Siddarth Kumar Tewary Mohit Abrol Sujay Reu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 14:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat, Sai and Savi sit to eat together; begin their Modak Mirchi talks
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjari refuses to come to the party to avoid seeing Akshara
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo starring Shalin Bhanot to air on the weekends on Sony TV and not Colors!
MUMBAI TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Exclusive! Banni Chow’s Arjit Taneja Roped in for Balaji Telefilms ‘Bekaboo’ starring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Exclusive! Actor Jay Bhanushali roped in for Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’!
MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the...
Recent Stories
Hera Pheri 3: These memes on Farhad Samji directing Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer will make you go ROFL
Hera Pheri 3: These memes on Farhad Samji directing Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer will make you go ROFL

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo starring Shalin Bhanot to air on the weekends on Sony TV and not Colors!
Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo starring Shalin Bhanot to air on the weekends on Sony TV and not Colors!
Exclusive! Banni Chow’s Arjit Taneja Roped in for Balaji Telefilms ‘Bekaboo’ starring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh!
Exclusive! Banni Chow’s Arjit Taneja Roped in for Balaji Telefilms ‘Bekaboo’ starring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh!
Did you know - Anushka Merchande aka Chhavi applied real mehendi on her own for her upcoming wedding track on Main Hoon Aparajit
Did you know - Anushka Merchande aka Chhavi applied real mehendi on her own for her upcoming wedding track on Main Hoon Aparajita?
Exclusive! Shubhaavi Choksey roped in for upcoming show Bekaboo
Exclusive! Shubhaavi Choksey roped in for upcoming show Bekaboo
This is how Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare satisfies her sweet cravings
This is how Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare satisfies her sweet cravings
Shalin Bhanot, Monalisa and Eisha Singh to feature as leads in upcoming Fantasy Drama ‘Bekaboo’
Shalin Bhanot, Monalisa and Eisha Singh to feature as leads in upcoming Fantasy Drama ‘Bekaboo’