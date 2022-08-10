Exclusive! Actor Jay Bhanushali roped in for Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’!

MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sony Entertainment Television has always been at the forefront of curating diverse content, novel storylines, and inspirational characters with a progressive outlook. Satiating the Indian audience’s hunger for differentiated content with a unique perspective and fresh storytelling, the channel is going to bring forth a Hindi adaptation of a Turkish series produced by Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd.

Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian production company that was founded by Siddharth Kumar Tewary who serves as the company's creative director. Swastik Productions have produced series like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mahabharat, and RadhaKrishn.

Previously we gave you the update that the show is tentatively titled, ‘MERE APNE’.

As per sources, Actor Jay Bhanushali has been roped in to play the lead role in the show opposite Tina Datta.

The show will mark the return of both Jay and Tina after a long time in a fiction show on TV.

Jay is an actor who needs no introduction, after proving his mettle in acting, he has become one of the most sought-after names in television hosting as well.

We also brought you exclusive updates that Actors Taher Shabbir, Chestha Bhagat, Mohit Duseja, and Sujay Reu have been roped in for the show.

Well, the star cast looks very fascinating and this new pairing of actors is reason enough to watch the show and add the flavor that Swastik productions bring, the show will sure;y be a success.

The show will be an adaptation of a Turkish Drama series, and will air on Sony TV.

