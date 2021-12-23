EXCLUSIVE! Actor Lokesh Aggarwal ROPED in for Kharoch

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

We had exclusively updated about Rohit Handa being the part of a new web series Kharoch in the lead role, directed by ace director Ajay K Pannalal, who has earlier directed Bollywood films like Behen Hogi Teri and Banned. We have seen Rohit in Tu Patang Main Dor with the gorgeous Chetna Singh, Down Town, Majjma, and now Kharoch.

Now the exclusive news is that Lokesh Aggarwal will be seen in a pivotal role in Kharoch, the actor confirmed this news and revealed that further details about the character shall be disclosed soon.

The series will also feature Satyakam Anand (Gangs of wasseypur ), Ashutosh Kaushik (BiggBoss season2 and MTV Roadies winner), Aditi Sanwal, Raj Sharma, Sudha Chandran and Varun Joshi.

