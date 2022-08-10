Exclusive! Actor Lovish Saini roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6

From casting A-list stars like Tejasswi Prakash, Surbhi Jyoti, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, and more in the lead roles to increasing the scale of production, every season comes up with more interesting and amazing storylines.
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and the one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name, and today she has a massive fan following. As we had reported earlier, the show is going to go off air in mid-February.

The show is one of the longest-running seasons of the franchises on TV. While there have been shows, which have had many seasons but when we talk about fiction shows having seasons and complete new iterations every season, Naagin definitely is a benchmark show with seasons and franchises.

As per sources, actor Lovish Saini has been roped in for the show in a pivotal role. While not many details are available about Lovish’s character, but we are sure that fans will be excited to watch him in the show.

Recently, the show saw Adaa Khan and Anita Hassanandini reprise their roles for the pivotal segment of the show.

