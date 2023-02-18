Exclusive! Actor Nandini Sharma and Rakshita Kaushik to enter the Star Plus show Faltu

Faltu, as a serial, is doing great according to the ratings, and the viewers are loving Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show. +
Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja.

Faltu, as a serial, is doing great according to the ratings and the viewers are loving Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show.

As, per sources, actors Rakshita Kaushik and Nandini Sharma are all set to enter the Star Plus show Faltu and they will be playing pivotal in the upcoming track.

We previously gave you an update about actor Babita Banerjee being roped in for the show.

Meanwhile, the show, going to come up with a lot of different and exciting twists and turns

We also gave you the exclusive update that in the upcoming track of Faltu, we will finally see her join the cricket academy but life in there is not going to be easy for her.

She will be humiliated, ridiculed and even bullied by her fellow trainees.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

