Exclusive! Actor Snehal Waghmare is not a part of Sony TV's Chhalaang anymore! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers

We brought you the exclusive update that Sony TV is coming up with a new show titled Chhalang. And the show is supposed to go on air in February 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sanjeev Rathore bags Sony TV’s next show

They are coming up with a new show which will premier on Sony TV soon. The title of the show is Chhalaang and will star Megha Ray in the lead role, while there has been no official confirmation yet, fans of the actor are giddy and excited to see her in a new avatar.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

TellyChakkar had previously reported that actor Snehal Waghmare was going to be a part of the show, but we have an update that the actor will no longer be associated with the project and has opted out.

the reasons for the decision are still unknown but the show is getting lot of buzz.

The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks and will air on Sony TV. Invictus T Mediaworks is owned by producers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot. The production house is known for popular shows Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii (2021), Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki (2021) and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (2018), Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

We also reported about Pyumori Mehta Ghosh, Sanjeev Rathore, and Harish Rathore being a part of the show.

The casting of the show has been done by Janet Ellis, who is an ace casting director and is responsible for finding some of the biggest names we have in the industry now.

She is the founder of Janet’s Casting Hub, and the casting assistants responsible are Sushil and Shikhar.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Harish Sharma roped in for Sony TV’s new show