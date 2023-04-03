Exclusive! Actor Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali quits Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani because of the leap!

Many speculations were going on around names like Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Paras Kalnawat, and Sana Sayyad, that they were going to be part of the show post-leap.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 16:32
Sonal Vengurlekar

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience.

Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. However, Shakti Arora entered the show recently and plays the part of Karan/Arjun, who has returned for revenge.

Many speculations were going on around names like Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Paras Kalnawat, and Sana Sayyad, that they were going to be part of the show post-leap.

However, now it is finalized that Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad are going to join the cast of Kundali Bhagya Post leap.

ALSO READ:  Ira Sone of Kumkum fame all set to make her comeback on Tv after 7 years with Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya

And while it has been confirmed that Shakti Arora and Sanjay Gagnani have quit the show and will not be seen post the leap, chances are Shraddha Arya will continue on as the single mother.

But the recent update is that Actor Sonal Vengurlekar, who plays the role of Anjali in the show, might also quit the show post the leap, and it is being said because of a recent fan interaction she had, where she almost confirmed it.

We reached out to the actor and she confirmed the news and said, “ The show is taking a 20-year leap, currently my age is being shown as 25 onscreen and a 20-year leap adds too much and I won’t be convincing as a 40-year-old, I wasn’t able to convince myself to continue after the leap”.  

While we know that Anjali will play a major role in helping the storyline take a leap, fans are sure to miss Sonal in the role of Anjali.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Exclusive! After considering many names; Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad finalized to be part of Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya Shakti Arora Sonal Vengurlekar Paras Kalnawat Sana Sayyad Sanjay Gagnani Kundali Bhagya Manit Joura Ekta Kapoor apreeta Karan prithvi malhotra zee tv TellyChakkar Meri Durga
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 16:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF
MUMBAI: Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chillar has been roped in to star in a Telugu-Hindi aerial action drama...
Jagjeet Singh Rissam on his movie The Era of 1990, “It’s a different concept that we haven’t seen before” – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Jagjeet Singh Rissam will next be seen in the movie The Era of 1990. The movie is directed by Shahid Kazmi and...
Exclusive! Actor Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali quits Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani because of the leap!
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
“It was a 95% blockage, I survived a major heart attack and this was because of the love and positive energy from the fans which are coming in,” says Sushmita Sen
MUMBAI : It was quite a shocking news for all the fans and audience when they came to know that Sushmita Sen suffered a...
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya: Preeta and Anjali at the same hospital
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF

Latest Video

Related Stories
Paras Kalnawat
Is Paras Kalnawat collaborating with Ramesh Taurani for a project?
Uorfi Javed and Sussanne Khan pose together and latter kisses her, netizens remember the spat the Bigg Boss OTT star had with Kh
Uorfi Javed and Sussanne Khan pose together and latter kisses her, netizens remember the spat the Bigg Boss OTT star had with Khan’s sister Farah
Uorfi Javed and this actor
What has gone wrong between Uorfi Javed and this actor?
Shivangi Joshi wishes her Father a Happy Birthday; calls him her Hero
Shivangi Joshi wishes her Father a Happy Birthday; calls him her Hero
Kangana
Lock Upp 2: The Kangana Ranaut hosted show to be postponed? The show will premier on THIS date
Bigg Boss famed Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye 10? Read on to know more…
Bigg Boss famed Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye 10? Read on to know more…