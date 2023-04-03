Exclusive! Actor Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali quits Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani because of the leap!

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience.

Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. However, Shakti Arora entered the show recently and plays the part of Karan/Arjun, who has returned for revenge.

Many speculations were going on around names like Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Paras Kalnawat, and Sana Sayyad, that they were going to be part of the show post-leap.

However, now it is finalized that Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad are going to join the cast of Kundali Bhagya Post leap.

And while it has been confirmed that Shakti Arora and Sanjay Gagnani have quit the show and will not be seen post the leap, chances are Shraddha Arya will continue on as the single mother.

But the recent update is that Actor Sonal Vengurlekar, who plays the role of Anjali in the show, might also quit the show post the leap, and it is being said because of a recent fan interaction she had, where she almost confirmed it.

We reached out to the actor and she confirmed the news and said, “ The show is taking a 20-year leap, currently my age is being shown as 25 onscreen and a 20-year leap adds too much and I won’t be convincing as a 40-year-old, I wasn’t able to convince myself to continue after the leap”.

While we know that Anjali will play a major role in helping the storyline take a leap, fans are sure to miss Sonal in the role of Anjali.

