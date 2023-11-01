Exclusive! Actor Upasana RC roped in for Sony TV’s Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi! 

Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has been working wonders on the small screens for some years now. The show has managed to garner huge praise from the viewers.  
Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has seen lots of talented actors appearing on the show.

The show has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers and has garnered a loyal audience over the course of its run and fans are always excited to find out what is happening on the show.

As per sources Actor Upasana RC has been roped in for the popular Sony show, Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi.

Upasana made her debut in Enbathettu in 2017. She has starred in Tamil movies which include 88, Brahma.com, Traffic Ramaswamy, and Karuthukalai Pathivu Sei.

She participated in the reality show Villa To Village and was the second-runner up.

The Actor has made her way to people's hearts in regional movies and shows and is very loved and it will be very exciting to see her in this new avatar.

Are you excited you see Upasana on the show? Tell Us in the comments below!

