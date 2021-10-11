News

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Vinit Kakar INJURES himself while shooting on the sets of Sab TV’s Ziddi Dil Yeh Maane Na

It was only recently that we reported that actor Vinit Kakar has joined SAB TV’s Ziddi Dil Yeh Maane Na.

By ShachiTapiawala
11 Oct 2021 05:16 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has always been on the forefront when it comes to updating its viewers about the latest on-goings of the television industry.

It was only recently that we reported that actor Vinit Kakar has joined SAB TV’s Ziddi Dil Yeh Maane Na. He entered the show as an antagonist and is keeping the entertainment quotient alive on-screen.

Well, actors, while shooting and giving their best shot, often fall prey to injuries and something on the likes happened with the actor while performing an intense scene. Apparently, it was during a fight sequence that this happened and while he was performing he apparently fell flat from what appeared to be  a stretcher. (Also Read: Vinit Kakar joins 'RadhaKrishn' as voice artiste for animated Garuda)

A source close to the industry shared a video of the same too.

Take a look:

Ouch!

It seems that Vinit did hurt himself badly and we wish him a speedy recovery!

We tried calling Vinit to know more about his health however, he remained unavailable for comment. (Also Read: Why Vinit Kakar is 'excited' to play the antagonist in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na')

