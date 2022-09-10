Exclusive! Actors Azim Naqvi and Shelly Mukerjee Chaudhuri to enter Star Plus Imlie

Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and recently the show took a leap with a new star cast as the lead of the show. As per sources, Azim Naqvi to enter the show as Jatin’s father.

Submitted by Ektaa And Harmisha on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 20:30
Azim Naqvi

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens, it’s one of the top 5 show on BARC ratings.

The first season of Imlie has gone off-air and the second season kickstarted just a few days back.

Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor are playing the leads in season 2.

A few weeks ago, the show took a 20-year leap where the leads of the show Sumbul and Fahmaan were killed in the show and now the story focuses on the storyline of their children.

The story these days is about Cheeni and Imlie and the complexity they face in their love story with Arthava and how the family is busy in the preparation for Imlie and Atharva’s wedding.

Though the fans miss watching Aryan and Imlie on the show they are slowly getting used to the new pairing of Imlie and Atharva.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/imlie-omg-imlie-loses-her-child-aryan-shaken-220718

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of brining you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Azim Naqvi and Shelly Mukerjee Chaudhuri will be entering the show where they would be essaying the role of Jatin’s father and mother.

Azim is known for his roles in serials like Inside Edge Season 3, Thursday, and much more whereas Shelly has also been part of many successful serials.

Recently, we did see how Jatin’s proposal has come for Chenni and she would be soon meeting him and getting married.

Well, it will be interesting to see how what twists and turns would come in the show post-Jatin’s proposal to Chenni.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-four-lions-production-come-imlie-2-starplus-220810 

Megha Chakraborty imlie season 2 Fahmaan Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan aryalie Four Lions Gul Khan Jitendra Bohara Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Kaamnaa Riya Gupta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa And Harmisha's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa And Harmisha on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 20:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Actors Azim Naqvi and Shelly Mukerjee Chaudhuri to enter Star Plus Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
WHOA! From Singer to MMA fighter to Bigg Boss, here’s a look at Abdu Rozik’s life
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozak hails from Tajikistan. He became a sensation with his singing videos. Apart from singing traditional...
Here's why Swastika Mukherjee wanted to do 'Criminal Justice
MUMBAI :Actress Swastika Mukherjee has revealed why she wanted to be in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer courtroom drama '...
Neelu Kohli recalls working with late Arun Bali in 'Goodbye'
MUMBAI: Actress Neelu Kohli expressed her grief at the demise of veteran actor Arun Bali as he departed for his...
Parineeti dedicates 'Code Name: Tiranga' to unsung protectors of India
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently gearing up for her first action film, 'Code Name: Tiranga...
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari pens heartwarming note for 'Faadu' composer Santhosh Narayan
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is busy with the post-production of her streaming series 'Faadu', recently...
RECENT STORIES
Neelu Kohli recalls working with late Arun Bali in 'Goodbye'
Neelu Kohli recalls working with late Arun Bali in 'Goodbye'