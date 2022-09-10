Exclusive! Actors Azim Naqvi and Shelly Mukerjee Chaudhuri to enter StarPlus's Imlie

Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and recently the show took a leap with a new star cast that joined in as the leads of the show. As per sources, Azim Naqvi to enter the show as Jatin’s father.

Azim Naqvi

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens, it’s one of the top 5 show on BARC ratings.

The first season of Imlie has gone off-air and the second season kickstarted just a few days back.

Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor are playing the leads in season 2.

A few weeks ago, the show took a 20-year leap where the leads of the show Sumbul and Fahmaan were killed in the show and now the story focuses on the storyline of their children.

The story these days is about Cheeni and Imlie and the complexity they face in their love story with Atharva and how the family is busy in the preparation for Imlie and Atharva’s wedding.

Though the fans miss watching Aryan and Imlie on the show they are slowly getting used to the new pairing of Imlie and Atharva.

ALSO READ: Imlie: OMG! Imlie loses her child, Aryan is shaken up

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of brining you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Azim Naqvi and Shelly Mukerjee Chaudhuri will be entering the show where they would be essaying the role of Jatin’s father and mother.

Azim is known for his roles in serials like Inside Edge Season 3, Thursday, and much more whereas Shelly has also been part of many successful serials.

Recently, we did see how Jatin’s proposal has come for Cheeni and she would be soon meeting him and getting married.

Well, it will be interesting to see how what twists and turns would come in the show post-Jatin’s proposal to Cheeni.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Four Lions Production to come with Imlie 2 on StarPlus

Megha Chakraborty imlie season 2 Fahmaan Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan aryalie Four Lions Gul Khan Jitendra Bohara Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Kaamnaa Riya Gupta TellyChakkar
