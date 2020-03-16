Exclusive! Actors Kaushiki Rathore and Sayantan Banerjee roped in for Colors’ Barrister Babu 2

We have an exclusive update that Krishna Chali London fame actress Kaushiki Rathore and 9 Months fame actor Sayantan Banerjee have been roped in for Colors’ Barrister Babu 2.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new TV shows are in the making which will soon hit the small screens in the upcoming days.

The viewers have seen how the year 2022 has witnessed a lot of TV shows that made a comeback with their sequels.

Barrister Babu was one of the most-watched and top-most shows on small screens.

The show starred Pravisht Mishra and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni in the lead roles.

Pranali Rathod also played a pivotal role. After almost a year of its release, the show witnessed a leap and Aanchal Sahu played the grown-up Bondita in the show.

And now, the makers are gearing up for the show's season 2. Yes, you heard it right!

Child actress Aayesha Vindhera will be playing the other lead.

Barrister Babu 2 will later air on Colors Rishtey.

Latest Video