Exclusive! Actors Nargis Shaikh and Pravin Manjrekar roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo starring Shalin Bhanot!

Ekta Kapoor announced on the grand finale of Bigg Boss that she is coming up with a new show that is based on the concept of beauty and the beast, titled ‘Bekaboo’.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 13:22
Nargis Shaikh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Ekta Kapoor announced on the grand finale of Bigg Boss that she is coming up with a new show that is based on the concept of beauty and the beast, titled ‘Bekaboo’.

ALSO READ:  Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, Monalisa to be seen playing lead roles in 'Bekaboo'

After gaining a huge fan following in Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot is all set to feature as the lead in the upcoming fantasy drama series Bekaboo. The show will also star Eisha Singh and Monalisa as the female leads. The show also stars popular TV stars Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi in pivotal roles.


TellyChakkar has an exclusive update about the show.

As per sources, Actors Nargis Sheikh and Pravin Manjrekar have been roped in for the show and will be seen in cameo roles.


We had previously reported about Arjit Taneja and Shubhavi Chouksey being a part of the show.


Bekaboo will feature two different worlds- fairies (Pari) and Demons(rakshasa). Shalin stated, “I want to thank my viewers for the overwhelming amount of love they've showered on me during my stint in 'Bigg Boss 16'. I'm grateful to have Ekta Kapoor offer me a lead role in 'Bekaboo' just before my exit from the house. I feel that I won the show before the winner was announced.”

Talking about his role in the series he added, “Exploring the fantasy revenge drama genre is a first for me and I will be seen essaying the role of a rakshas, who is about to discover the secrets of his lineage. This show is about to reinvent the fantasy genre and elevate it to a whole new level on TV.”
Are you excited to watch the new show ? Tell us in the comments below!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Shubhaavi Choksey roped in for upcoming show Bekaboo

    

 

Shalin Bhanot Eisha Singh Arjit Taneja Monalisa Zain Imam Shivangi Joshi Bekaboo Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Sony TV Colors Beauty and the Beast Supernatural shows
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 13:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
After box office failure of Shehzada and Selfiee all eyes are now on Bholaa
MUMBAI :Recently we have seen movie Shehzada getting some mix to negative response from the fans, the movie which has...
Lock Upp’s Munawar Faruqui jets off to Goa
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui gained immense fame after his stint on the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp. His...
Sexy! Sanam Teri Kasam actress Aditi Shetty is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Aditi Shetty has been grabbing the attention of the...
Spoiler Alert! Maitree: Maitree decides to forget her pain, will raise Maitree’s child as Yashoda Maa
MUMBAI : ZEE TV’s new show- Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh and Bhaweeka Chaudhary. The show is supposedly a story of...
Selfiee box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer fails to show any big jump over the weekend
MUMBAI :What does the audience exactly want? Well, this is a question that is there in every filmmaker and star’s mind...
Recent Stories
After box office failure of Shehzada and Selfiee all eyes are now on Bholaa
After box office failure of Shehzada and Selfiee all eyes are now on Bholaa

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas
Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas
Exclusive! “He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him,” says Ali Merchant as he talks about Shalin Bhanot and more
Exclusive! “He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him,” says Ali Merchant as he talks about Shalin Bhanot and more
Raj Babbar
Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show: Raj Babbar along with the Babbar family to grace show
Munira called me last night and I thought that she would talk to me about the milestone
Exclusive! “ Munira called me last night and I thought that she would talk to me about the milestone, but she only spoke about….”, Bhagyalakshmi’s Aman Gandhi and Munira Kudrati talk about the show completing 500 episodes and share the scene that made the
Kundali
With no requirement ‘unique’, here’s what keeps Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi run successful
neil
Here’s all you need to know about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt