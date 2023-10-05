Exclusive! Actors Satya Yadu and Deepanshu Mehra roped in to be part of Kundali Milan on Shemaroo Umang

We are back with another exciting update about Kundali Milan on Shemaroo Umang. As you know, there are a lot of entries and exits happening on the shows and we try to keep you updated with all the entertaining news on television.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 22:18
Satya Yadu and Deepanshu Mehra

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update for its viewers and we always like to be at the forefront of delivering chatpata news from the Telly town to its viewers!

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Exclusive! Vikrant and Lakshmi’s date, Rishi invited

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. the TV industry is everchanging and in its fast pace, many new shows are going to be launched and some are going off air. We are back with another exciting update about Kundali Milan on Shemaroo Umang.

Arvind Babbal of Arvind Babbal Productions is known for backing shows like Mithaai, Mahakumbh Ek Rahasya is back with another show for Shemaroo Umang. Now, we have an exclusive update about two of the actors being roped in for this show.

As per our sources, actors Satya Yadu and Deepanshu Mehra are roped in for the show. While Satya will be seen in a negative lead, Deepanshu will be seen in the role of the younger brother of lead Anmol Gupta.

Not much is known about the characters but we are sure it will be very interesting to see what the show adds to the on-screen.

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar!

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Bindia Kalra roped in for Shemaroo Umang's upcoming show

Kundali Milan Arvind Babbal Satya Yadu Deepanshu Mehra TV news mahakumbh ek rahasya mithai TellyChakkar
