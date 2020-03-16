Exclusive! Actress Abha Parmar to enter Colors TV’s ‘Harphoul Mohini’

Now, we bring to you an exclusive update from the show. Actress Abha Parmar will soon enter the show. The details about her character are still under the wraps. However, we are sure she will be a valuable part of the show.

MUMBAI: The audience is liking the show ‘Harphoul Mohini’ on Colors TV. It features Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh, Amal Sehrawat and Tej Sapru. The show is set against a Haryanvi backdrop and has grabbed the viewers’ attention with its spicy and dramatic storyline. Currently, the track is focusing on Harphoul and Mohini’s wedding.

The show has been entertaining the audience for a little while now and the viewers seem to be enjoying the fresh plot of the show.

Abha was part of shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? , Neeli Chhatriwale, among others.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 21:52

