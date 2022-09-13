EXCLUSIVE! Actress and dancer Saumya Saraswat to enter Star Plus’ Imlie 2

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ show Imlie is gearing up for the leap and post that we will see the generation leap where Cheeni and Imlie's kid will be shown as grown-ups.

After the leap, the audience would surely miss the sizzling chemistry of Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore, Malini aka Mayuri Deshmukh and Keva Shefali aka Cheeni. Along with them, the fans won’t be able to see the chemistry of Aryan and Imlie and camaraderie of Cheeni and Aryan which has become the talk of tinsel town.

In the latest episode of the show, we see that Aryan is under a major misunderstanding that the kid in Imlie's womb is someone else’s as Imlie has moved on in her life, therefore in anger, he wants to get married to Malini so that Cheeni can get a happy life ahead. The entire house is shocked by his decision.

Malini also begins her preparations to become the bride of Aryan so that she can defeat Imlie. On the other hand, Cheeni makes a big revelation that she had intoxicated their drink when she found the kidnapping and they both had a great time with each other.

As per sources, Saumya Saraswat is set to enter the show after the leap. She is a dancer, model and actress. She was previously a part of the Colors TV show Pishachini playing the role of Nikita Rajput.

The details about Saumya’s role in Imlie 2 is still not known as of now but it is being said that she will play a pivotal role.

The audience can’t wait to find out what is going to happen next on the show.

