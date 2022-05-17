Exclusive! This actress from Kumkum Bhagya buys the house of her dreams

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir, played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

Buying a house of their dreams is everyone’s desire, and people invest a lot of hard work to achieve this.

Read this article to know about who from the sets of Kumkum Bhagya has recently bought the house of her dreams.

Well, that is none other than Khyaati Keswani, who has recently purchased a house.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Khyaati said, “Well, recently one of my dreams has come true as I have purchased a new house. As of now, renovations are going on. I am expecting to move into my dream house as soon as possible.”

Heartiest congratulations, Khyaati!

May all your dreams come true!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.