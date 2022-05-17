Exclusive! This actress from Kumkum Bhagya buys the house of her dreams

Read this article to know about who from the sets of Kumkum Bhagya has recently bought the house of her dreams.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 19:10
Exclusive! This actress from Kumkum Bhagya buys the house of her dreams

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir, played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

Buying a house of their dreams is everyone’s desire, and people invest a lot of hard work to achieve this.

Read this article to know about who from the sets of Kumkum Bhagya has recently bought the house of her dreams.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! After the attack on Ranbir, Prachi meets with a deadly accident

Well, that is none other than Khyaati Keswani, who has recently purchased a house.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Khyaati said, “Well, recently one of my dreams has come true as I have purchased a new house. As of now, renovations are going on. I am expecting to move into my dream house as soon as possible.”

Also read: Exclusive! “Actually and ironically, I am very close to Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul and Prachi aka Mugdha Chapekar on the sets”: Kumkum Bhagya’s Khyaati Keswani aka Pallavi on completing eight years of the serial, and bond that she shares with the cast

Heartiest congratulations, Khyaati!

May all your dreams come true!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Zee TV Zee 5 Kumkum Bhagya Mugdha Chapekar Krishna Kaul Tina Ann Philip Tina Philip Shabir Ahluwalia Khyaati Keswani Rhea Prachi Ranbir Reyhna Malhotra Sriti Jha Abhi Pragya Pallavi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 19:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa commence the shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaarian Season 4
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Parth Samthaan played the role of Maanik...
Exclusive! “Nakuul Mehta is one of the major reasons for me to do this short movie” Naveen Kasturia on his short movie Tasalli Se
MUMBAI: Actor Naveen Kasturia is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have especially on digital platforms, we have...
EXCLUSIVE! So far I have been very positive in this show; I would love to play a negative role as it will great for my acting profile: Gourav Raj Puri
MUMBAI: Gourav Raj Puri is a talented actor.(Also Read:...
EXCLUSIVE! Knowing that it has a possibility of negative shades, I think it can get really interesting in the future episodes: Harsh Vashisht
MUMBAI: Harsh Vashisht is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home...
Exclusive! Prior to shooting, Aamna and I attended many workshops so that our chemistry works: Aadha Ishq’s Gaurav Arora
MUMBAI: Voot Select’s new original series ‘Aadha Ishq’ is a story of a madly-in-love couple, Sahir (Gaurav Arora) and...
INTERESTING: Romanch Mehta OPENS UP on his bond with his Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se co-star Riya Bhattacharjee!
MUMBAI: Romanch Mehta has done an array of shows on television.(Also Read:...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pic gets trolled, netizens saying Ira is kissing her future mom
Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pic gets trolled, netizens saying Ira is kissing her future mom
Latest Video