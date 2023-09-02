Exclusive! Actress Madhuri Sanjeev roped in to be part of Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update for its viewers and we always like to be at the forefront of delivering chatpata news from the Telly town to its viewers!

The show Sindoor Ki Keemat is bankrolled by 4 Lions Films and now is gearing for a new entry.

That’s right! Madhuri Sanjeev who has been part of projects like Hasee Toh Phasee and Krishna Chali London is going to be part of Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat. However, the details about her character on the show are still under wraps.

Gul Khan is also known for helming shows like Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumaar Baajewala, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Qubool Hai. She is also the co-producer of 4 Lions Films.

