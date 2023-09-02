Exclusive! Actress Madhuri Sanjeev roped in to be part of Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat

Madhuri Sanjeev who has been part of projects like Hasee Toh Phasee and Krishna Chali London is going to be part of Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat. However, the details about her character on the show are still under wraps.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 19:22
Exclusive! Actress Madhuri Sanjeev roped in to be part of Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update for its viewers and we always like to be at the forefront of delivering chatpata news from the Telly town to its viewers!

Also read:  Exclusive! Jairoop Jeevan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

As you know, there are a lot of entries and exits happening on the shows and we try to keep you updated with all the entertaining news on television.

The show Sindoor Ki Keemat is bankrolled by 4 Lions Films and now is gearing for a new entry.

That’s right! Madhuri Sanjeev who has been part of projects like Hasee Toh Phasee and Krishna Chali London is going to be part of Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat. However, the details about her character on the show are still under wraps.

Let’s see what more she adds to the show!

Gul Khan is also known for helming shows like Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumaar Baajewala, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Qubool Hai. She is also the co-producer of 4 Lions Films.

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar!

Also read:Exclusive! Hum Paanch's Amita Nangia to enter Dangal’s Nath- Zewar Ya Zanjeer?

Madhuri Sanjeev Gul Khan Dangal TV Sindoor Ki Keemat Four Lions Drama Series Ishqbaaz Kulfi Kumaar Baajewala Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam DoonQubool Hai Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 19:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI :Actress Satarupa Pyne has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinu begins to hate Sai after Pakhi reveals the truth to him
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara returns to Udaipur with Abhinav and Abhir, a question rings in Abhimanyu’s mind
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan confronts Ehsan about Katha; Ehsan has some plans with Katha
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”
MUMBAI :The remakes and the recreated versions of songs, that’s all we are going to get in the next couple of weeks....
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Mohit Abrol and Sujay Reu roped in for Swastik Productions’ next with Sony TV
Exclusive! Mohit Abrol and Sujay Reu roped in for Swastik Productions’ next with Sony TV
Bigg Boss 16 : This is when Salman Khan would shoot for the finale of the show
Bigg Boss 16 : This is when Salman Khan would shoot for the finale of the show
Dua aka Aditi Sharma reveals her favorite person on Rabb Se Hai Dua, check out
Dua aka Aditi Sharma reveals her favorite person on Rabb Se Hai Dua, check out
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka and Archana have a massive fight just a few days away from the finale of the show
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka and Archana have a massive fight just a few days away from the finale of the show
Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali has some heartwarming words for her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Clan, check out
Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali has some heartwarming words for her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Clan, check out
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aria Sakaria gets many Special Wishes from her co-stars on the occasion of her Birthday, check ou
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aria Sakaria gets many Special Wishes from her co-stars on the occasion of her Birthday, check out