Exclusive! Actress Mansi Mohile enters Sony Tv’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

Sony Tv has been amongst the topmost channels when it comes to entertainment and has been entertainging the viewers with shows like Mere Sai, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Ahilya, among many others.

We bring to you an exclusive update from the show. Actress Mansi Mohile enters the show Mere Sai. More details about her character are still unknown. Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is working wonders on the small screens for some years now.

The show is bankrolled by Dashami Creations. Mere Sai started airing on the small screens from 25th September onwards in 2017.It's been four years now and the show is working wonders.The show has witnessed many new tracks which have amazed the viewers for their faith in Sai Baba.

