Exclusive! Actress Mansi Mohile enters Sony Tv’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

We bring to you an exclusive update from the show. Actress Mansi Mohile enters the show Mere Sai. More details about her character are still unknown. Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is working wonders on the small screens for some years now.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 19:49
Mansi Mohile

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive and exciting update from the tellyworld. We at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront of delivering news from the entertainment world to our viewers. We definitely don’t want you’ll to miss out on the happenings of your favorite shows.

Also read: Exclusive! Sony TV’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi gears up to take a leap!

Sony Tv has been amongst the topmost channels when it comes to entertainment and has been entertainging the viewers with shows like Mere Sai, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Ahilya, among many others.

We bring to you an exclusive update from the show. Actress Mansi Mohile enters the show Mere Sai. More details about her character are still unknown. Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is working wonders on the small screens for some years now.

The show is bankrolled by Dashami Creations. Mere Sai started airing on the small screens from 25th September onwards in 2017.It's been four years now and the show is working wonders.The show has witnessed many new tracks which have amazed the viewers for their faith in Sai Baba.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Mere Sai's Creative Director Siddhav Nachane opens up on working with Dashami Creations, shares about his journey in the showbiz world and much more

Mere Sai Appnapan Krishna Ben Khakrawala Kya Hua Tera Wada Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Sony TV Sony Sab Pushpa Impossible Taark Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jethalal Ahilya TellyChakkar news Exclusive Update
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 19:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Actress Mansi Mohile enters Sony Tv’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive and exciting update from the tellyworld. We at Tellychakkar...
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar actress Richa Tiwari enters Colors Rishtey's Molkki 2
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting and exclusive update from the telly world. We are always at the...
Exclusive! “I suggest one should not wear certain clothes just to show-off”, says Pratham Kuwar of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Sana Sayyad approached to be part of the show ?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Exclusive! “I remember when I met Sneha during the mock shoot she was quite humble”, says Gautam Vig
MUMBAI : Gautam Vig is one of the most talented actors in Indian television. He has worked in several television shows...
What! Failure of Shashera led to Karan Malhotra breaking ties with Ranbir, Read more
MUMBAI : Movie Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the leading role has been the talk of...
Recent Stories
Karan-Ranbir
What! Failure of Shashera led to Karan Malhotra breaking ties with Ranbir, Read more
Latest Video