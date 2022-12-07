Exclusive! Actress Mansi Thakkar roped in for Star Plus’ Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

We have an exclusive update on the show Anandi Baa Aur Emily which stars Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily, Kanchan Gupta aka Anandi Baa, and Mishkat Verma aka Aarav in the lead roles.

Well, we exclusively learned that actress Mansi Thakkar has been roped in for Star Plus' show.

She would be playing the role of Mishkat aka Aarav's sister and would bring a lot of changes in the lives of the Sanghani family.

Talking about the show, 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting. The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'.

