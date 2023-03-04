Exclusive! Actress Nidhi Bhavsar to enter Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive information from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exclusive information from

Many new shows are in the pipeline while some are going off air. Dangal TV’s popular show, Teri Palkon ki Chaon mein is back for its season 2.

The makers have come up with a new season after years, and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms have once again managed to create the same magic on-screen.

Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein is entertaining the audience for a long time now.

The show stars Vin Rana, Trupti Mishra and Ashish Dixit. Trupti is romancing actor Vin Rana in the show. While Trupti is playing Suman, Vin is playing the role of Anshuman in the drama series.

Now, we have an update close to the show. As per sources, Nidhi Bhavsar, known for her roles in Kaamna, Pinjara-Khubsurti Ka, will be entering the show. Details on her

character are still under wraps.

Her entry into the show is going to bring up a lot of interesting twists and turns.

