Exclusive! Actress Nidhi Bhavsar to enter Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2

As per sources, Nidhi Bhavsar, known for her roles in Kaamna, Pinjara-Khubsurti ka, will be entering the show. Details on her character are still under wraps.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 13:34
nidhi bhavsar

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive information from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exclusive information from 

the telly world to our viewers.

Also read: Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! This is when the new season will begin; the tentative date is out

Many new shows are in the pipeline while some are going off air. Dangal TV’s popular show, Teri Palkon ki Chaon mein is back for its season 2.

The makers have come up with a new season after years, and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms have once again managed to create the same magic on-screen.

Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein is entertaining the audience for a long time now.

The show stars Vin Rana, Trupti Mishra and Ashish Dixit. Trupti is romancing actor Vin Rana in the show. While Trupti is playing Suman, Vin is playing the role of Anshuman in the drama series.

Now, we have an update close to the show. As per sources, Nidhi Bhavsar, known for her roles in Kaamna, Pinjara-Khubsurti Ka, will be entering the show. Details on her 

character are still under wraps.

Her entry into the show is going to bring up a lot of interesting twists and turns. 

For more exclusive updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

Also read: Exclusive! Garry Gill is giving newcomers a chance to become leads in top shows, and talks about his reason for investing in newcomers, “Newcomers and fresh faces, don’t always get the guidance they need or deserve”!

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Dangal TV Rashi Sharma Nidhi Bhavsar Pinjara Khubsurti Ka TV news exclusive New entry Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein palkon ki chhaon mein 2 Rashi Sharma Telefilms TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 13:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Upcoming Twist! Veer falls for Esha, Armaan to create issues
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
What! Amid past friction between Priyanka Chopra and Gauri Khan, latter seen enjoying the actresses latest dance performance
MUMBAI:   Priyanka Chopra recently made it to the headlines after revealing in a podcast that she decided to make a...
Teri Meri Doriyaann:Shocking! Manveer faints seeing Angad and Sahiba’s chemistry
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Actress Nidhi Bhavsar to enter Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive information from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Deepak Kalra, Vishal Mishra, and Mithoon will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Gumraah
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
What! Amid past friction between Priyanka Chopra and Gauri Khan, latter seen enjoying the actresses latest dance performance

Latest Video

Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Deepak Kalra, Vishal Mishra, and Mithoon will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Gumraah
MTV Roadies Season 19
MTV Roadies Season 19: WOW! New promo out! Sonu Sood reveals the auditions have begun and three known celebrities will be joining him during the audition round
MASTERCHEF SEASON 7
MasterChef India Season 7: Wow! The show isn’t over; the judges begin to cook and the contestants would judge them
Rupali Ganguly
Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly reveals a sweet gesture of Gaurav Khanna that will melt your heart
Lock Upp Season 2
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! This is when the new season will begin; the tentative date is out
Lock Upp Season 2
OMG! Shiv Thakare reveals a shocking reason for opting out of Lock Upp Season 2