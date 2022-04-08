Exclusive! Actress Poonam Mungdal bags a role in Colors Rishtey’s ‘Molkki 2’

Now we bring to you an exciting update that actress Poonam Mungdal has been roped in to play a part in the show. Details about her character are still unknown.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 00:31
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting and exclusive update from the tellyworld. We are always at the forefront of bringing you news from your dearest tv shows and favourite celebs. Many new shows will be starting and we have an update on the same.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Ruby Thukral JOINS the cast of Colors' Molkki 2

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are in the pipeline. 

Apart from the makers bringing in new concepts, we are also seeing how the producers are willing to bring new seasons of some iconic shows on small screens. Ekta Kapoor had rolled out Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after the first season was a huge hit. 

We had exclusively reported that the ace producer will also be back with Molkki Season 2. The first season starred Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles. It aired on Colors. We had also reported that the makers will be back with the new season with a new star cast. 

Also read: BREAKING! Social media influencer Vidhi Yadav bags Ekta Kapoor's Molkki 2 for Colors Rishtey

Exclusive! Actress Poonam Mungdal bags a role in Colors Rishtey's 'Molkki 2'
