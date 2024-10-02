Exclusive! Actress Sarika Nawathe roped in for SoBo Films' next on Star Plus

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 21:48
Sarika

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

SOBO Films is a new production house which is growing at a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

TellyChakkar has exclusively come to know that actress Sarika Nawathe has been roped in for SOBO films' upcoming project, if sources are to be believed.

Sarika is known for her work in television show Tashaan. 

The show helmed by SoBo Films will be airing on Star Plus. 

Well, more details on the show will be revealed soon and an official announcement too will be done.

How excited are you to watch Sarika Nawathe in a new project?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

