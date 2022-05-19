Exclusive! This actress from Sasural Simar Ka 2 buys the house of her dreams

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer. The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

Buying a house of their dreams is everyone’s desire, and people invest a lot of hard work to achieve this.

Read this article to know about who from the sets of Sasural Simar Ka 2 has recently bought the house of her dreams.

Well, that is none other than Krutika Desai aka Dhami Kapoor, who has recently purchased a house.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Krutika said, “Well, as of now, I am staying in an apartment that is very close to the set. It is very easy for me to commute. My family is staying in a local suburb of Mumbai. But yes, one good thing that has happened is that I have achieved my dream. I have purchased a house near my family house. It is under construction, and I might get possession soon after its completion.”

Heartiest congratulations, Krutika!

May all your dreams come true!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.