EXCLUSIVE! Actress Shefali Jariwala opens up about her career and returning to reality TV; says “I never intended to be an artist. I was spotted outside my college”

MUMBAI : Shefali Jariwala, better known as the Kaanta Laga Girl, is an Indian actress and model who has appeared in several Hindi music videos, reality shows and a Kannada film.

She became noted when she appeared in the famous music video Kaanta Laga and played Bijli in the Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Later, she participated in the dance reality shows Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 along with husband Parag Tyagi.

In 2018, she played the female lead in ALT Balaji's web series Baby Come Naa opposite Shreyas Talpade. In 2019, she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know some interesting insights.

Are you thinking about coming back to reality TV or TV at all for that matter?

“Reality TV is something that is very demanding in terms of time, energy, blood and sweat. I gave it all I had in Bigg Boss and after covid hit, there was nothing much being made. But if something interesting comes my way, I am always open to it. Reality TV is very different and it is not like your regular acting job. There is a lot more that goes into it. I was offered such offers in the past but I wanted to space it out a little bit to energize, as it is very demanding. I was also busy with my acting assignments. A lot of shows are now being made and I say “never say never” so anything is possible. You need to give a lot of time to it so when the time is right I will think about it.”

How did you become a part of the song “Kaanta Laga”?

“There was an audition among 300-400 girls. The makers just knew what they wanted for this song from the beginning. I feel I am that character from the song. I am slightly tom-boyish. I don’t know what they saw in me because I was certainly not looking my best that day with acne and a pimple toned- face. It was like any other girl in her puberty stage, standing outside of college chilling with my friends, oiled and messy hair. I was like that. But they offered me the part and I rehearsed a lot for 3 months. There was a lot of hard work that went behind making that song. The rest is history.”

You have a double degree. One in computer applications and the other in Information Technology. What drove you to switch paths?

“I never intended to be an artist. I was spotted outside my college. I was aspiring to be an engineer. Nobody in my 7 generations has anything to do with the entertainment industry. Even when I did the song, I was like any other teenage girl who wanted to see herself on the TV. I wanted to do it for the experience of it. If you are not from the entertainment industry, you are very fascinated with it. I had to do a lot of work to get my parents to agree to let me do one song. But then this one song changed my life. I feel my life is nothing short of a fairy tale, a simple middle-class Gujarati girl becoming all glamorous.”

