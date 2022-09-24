EXCLUSIVE! Actress Shefali Jariwala opens up about her career; says “There can be no other Kaanta Laga girl in the whole world and it is a matter of pride for me”

MUMBAI: Shefali Jariwala, better known as the Kaanta Laga Girl, is an Indian actress and model who has appeared in several Hindi music videos, reality shows and a Kannada film.

She became popular when she appeared in the famous music video Kaanta Laga and played Bijli in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Later, she participated in the dance reality shows Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 along with Parag Tyagi.

In 2018, she played the female lead in ALT Balaji's web series Baby Come Naa opposite Shreyas Talpade. In 2019, she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know some interesting insights.

What are you currently doing and what is in the bag for the future?

“I have finished shooting for a short film, a couple of web series and shooting for my third one as we speak. A lot of individual stuff is coming up in a few months. People are going to see me beyond the image I have had for the longest time. I am getting great characters to play. I recently completed the shoot of Ratri ki Yatri which will be released in October and my character in it is quite different and difficult. It is directed by Amandeep Kumar. I am very excited for it to be released and for people to watch it.”

You shot for “Kaanta laga” at a very young age. What memories do you have from the shoot? You’ve been the “Kaanta Laga girl” ever since you were a part of the song. How do you feel about the tag?

“Kaanta Laga was the turning point in my life. Talking about memories, I have a lot of them. I didn’t know how to dance. A lot of blood and sweat went into it. I didn’t know how to pose or what it is like to face the camera and my director worked very hard to make it all work. We rehearsed for 3 months before the song.”

“I never want to get rid of that tag. People work so hard all their life to be able to create an identity for themselves. My first ever song did it for me. Whatever I do now will just change the perception of people towards me but I will still always remain the “Kaanta Laga girl”. It is a matter of pride for me. There can be no other Kaanta Laga girl in the whole world and I am very grateful that I didn’t have to struggle and my first ever work gave me such a strong identity. I love every bit of it.”

Navratri is right around the corner. What are your plans for the festival? Is there a special tradition that you follow every year?

“I am a Gujarati. I learned garba before I learned to walk. Navratri has always been my favourite time of the year. I really have been missing it for the past two years. I even fast for all the 9 days. As an artist, I get an opportunity to travel all around India during navratri and experience the cultures everywhere. I am going to Hyderabad, UP and Delhi for navratri events. It’s all about getting together and dancing for me until I met Parag. He is from Delhi so the festival means differently to him. I taught him some moves and it is basically a great amalgamation of two cultures. We always go somewhere during the festival and shake a leg. I get in touch with my college friends as well.”

“A special tradition I follow is that there is one colour for everyday. I try to follow that during all 9 days. It is my way of showing my sincerity apart from fasting.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.