We have exclusively got to know that actress Shraddha Singh has been roped in for Star Bharat's next Ajooni starring Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in the lead roles.

Exclusive! Actress Shraddha Singh bags Shoaib Ibrahim starrer Ajooni

We have an exclusive update about the show Ajooni, as it is all set to air on Star Bharat.

The show will be bankrolled by production houses Prem Entertainment and Frame Production.

We have exclusively got to know that actress Shraddha Singh has been roped in for Star Bharat’s next Ajooni starring Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in the lead roles.

However the details regarding her character in the show aren't revealed to us for now. 

Frames Production is a multifaceted production company that produces daily soaps, reality shows, and more on Indian television. It is one of the top TV serial production houses in Mumbai.

Are you excited to see her in Star Bharat’s next show Ajooni starring Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana?

Do let us know your views on the same.

