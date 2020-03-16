Exclusive! Actress Shruti Choudhary and Dhwani Gori bag Shweta Tiwari's next show on Zee TV

Well, Bodhi Tree is one popular production house and has launched several shows in the past.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 18:35
shruti choudhary dhwani gori

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to launch soon on various channels.

Zee TV has been entertaining viewers for several years with a variety of TV shows.

Also read:BREAKING! Shweta Tiwari to play the LEAD in ZEE TV's upcoming show by Bodhi Tree

And now, the channel has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming months.

TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update on the same.

Well, Bodhi Tree is one popular production house and has launched several shows in the past.

The makers are all set to be back with a brand new show on Zee TV.

As earlier reported, actress Shweta Tiwari will play the lead role in the show.

Also read: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ

And we exclusively came to know that actresses Shruti Choudhary  and Dhwani Gori will play a pivotal role in Shweta’s next show.

However, the details regarding their role are not yet revealed to us.

How excited are you about it?

Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.
 

Shweta Tiwari Bodhi Tree Multimedia Sukesh Motwani Mautik Tolia Zee TV Bodhi Tree Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Kasauti Zindagi Kay Shruti Choudhary DHWANI GORI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 18:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Woah! Ram to become a Godfather?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Pushpa Impossible: Interesting! Pushpa fights to prove her point in the witness box
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
What! Is Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going the 3 Idiots way?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Alibaba – Dastaan-E-Kabul: What! Zorawar wants to kill Ali
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures , Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show also stars...
MUST READ! 'Earlier I chose to be with people who took advantage of me as I was naïve, but not anymore' Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her struggles, facing discrimination and more
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: High Drama! Garud’s testing time puts him in a dilemma
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kya Baat Hai! Kartik Aaryan recalls his days of struggle; says “I used to travel from Belapur to Andheri on a daily basis and used to find auditions on Facebook and Google”
Latest Video