Exclusive! Actress Trishaa Kamlakar to enter Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has an exclusive update from the television world!

Sony Entertainment Television’s period drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai will soon witness a new entry.

Also read: Exclusive! Actress Mansi Mohile enters Sony Tv’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

According to our sources, model and actress Trishaa Kamlakar will make an entry in the show.

She will play the role of 'Seeta Bai' and her entry will bring in a transformation in everyone’s life.

In the past, talented actresses like Pooja Sawant, Vallari Londhe and Neha Pednekar gained fame through this platform. We would love to see Trishaa Kamlakar also reaching heights.

Also read: Exclusive! Sony TV’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi gears up to take a leap!

Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795. It stars Aetashaa Sansgiri, Rajesh Shringarpure, Gaurav Amlani, Aditi Jaltare, Krish Chauhan, and Snehalata Vasaikar in the lead roles.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai went on air on the 4th of January.

The show is produced by Dashami Creations, who currently also bankrolls Mere Sai on Sony TV.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.