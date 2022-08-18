Exclusive! Actress Trishaa Kamlakar enters Sony Tv’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

It's been four years now and the show is working wonders. The show has witnessed many new tracks which have amazed the viewers for their faith in Sai Baba.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 14:41
Exclusive! Actress Trishaa Kamlakar enters Sony Tv’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

Sony Tv has been amongst the topmost channels when it comes to entertainment and has been entertaining the viewers with shows like Mere Sai, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, and Ahilya, among many others.

We bring to you an exclusive update from the show. Actress Trishaa Kamlakar enters Sony Tv’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi. She will be playing the role of Seeta Bai.

Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is working wonders on the small screens for some years now.

The show is bankrolled by Dashami Creations. Mere Sai started airing on the small screens from 25th September onwards in 2017. It's been four years now and the show is working wonders. The show has witnessed many new tracks which have amazed the viewers for their faith in Sai Baba.

