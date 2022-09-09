Exclusive! Actress Yesha Harsora to enter StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly town.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Super! Virat leaves for Vinayak’s treatment, promises Pakhi the trip on his return

Well, here in this article, we bring an exclusive update regarding an upcoming entry in StarPlus' show - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

We hear that internet and social media sensation, Yesha Harsora is going to enter the show.

The details regarding her character are not known yet, but supposedly, she will play a pivotal role that will bring in a change in everyone's life.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Super! Virat leaves for Vinayak’s treatment, promises Pakhi the trip on his return

StarPlus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows among the audience.

The show stars Neil Bhatt as Virat Chavan, Ayesha Singh as Sai and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt as Pakhi.

Fans go gaga over their fabulous acting and the way they take the story ahead.

The show is bankrolled by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

So, guys are you excited to see her in Niel, Aishwarya and Ayesha's lives in GHKKPM?

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and gossip.