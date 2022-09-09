Exclusive! Actress Yesha Harsora to enter StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

The details regarding her character are not revealed to us but supposedly, she will play a pivotal role that will bring in a change in everyone's life. 

Exclusive! Actress Yesha Harsora to enter StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Well, here in this article, we bring an exclusive update regarding an upcoming entry in StarPlus' show - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. 

We hear that internet and social media sensation, Yesha Harsora is going to enter the show. 

StarPlus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows among the audience. 

The show stars Neil Bhatt as Virat Chavan, Ayesha Singh as Sai and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt as Pakhi. 

Fans go gaga over their fabulous acting and the way they take the story ahead. 

The show is bankrolled by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. 

So, guys are you excited to see her in Niel, Aishwarya and Ayesha's lives in GHKKPM? 

Do let us know your views in the comment box below. 

Latest Video