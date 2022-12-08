Exclusive! Actresses Helly Shah and Barkha Sengupta get candid about qualities they liked about each other and more

MUMBAI: Zibah' is a story of a strong and emotional relationship between a mother and her daughter. The story reflects on how to stand together and face a very old and serious community practice of, "Female genital Mutilation". ShortsTV in its 5th year of the Best of India Short film festival got close to 2000 entries. Out of these, the top 3 shortlisted films will get a theatrical screening in LA and will be eligible for Oscar Qualification.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Helly Shah and Barkha Sengupta talked about the qualities they liked about each other and future plans.

Also read: WOW! Check out what Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Helly Shah is doing as she makes her first appearance at Cannes

What kind of roles would you love to play in the near future?

Barkha - As we both come from the television background, where everything is exaggerated, and it exaggerated version of life, it is far away from reality, and it is a part of the entertainment. But what really I am looking forward to shedding off the image of the article, and being as the person. I want to do something which is close to reality and can spread the message easily.

Helly, what kind of quality of Barkha do you like the most?

I have learnt so much from her and the coincidence is that we both are Capricorns. We chatted a lot on the last day of the shoot, but for me, indeed Barkha is a sweetheart.

Also read:Mother-child relationship is the purest form of love: Barkha Sengupta

Barkha what quality of Helly do you like the most?

You know what I really like about her by getting back to television, we behave in such a way that it becomes part of our DNA. But really I liked about her is that she has come out from the television era which is not really easy for us, as we go in that character and then such characters happen which require nuances, and I think she did it brilliantly and I was surprised to see the little girl who I was trying to protect and I think that is commendable. But it takes years of training on television and doing something as real as this was really commendable. I wish I could have done this at her age.

ShortsTV in its 5th year of the Best of India Short film festival got close to 2000 entries. Out of these, the top 3 shortlisted films will get a theatrical screening in LA and will be eligible for Oscar Qualification.

Good luck, Helly and Barkha.

For more news and updates keep reading the space.