Exclusive! Actresses Tanvi Thakkar bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will replace Yamini Malhotra as Shivani bua

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on how Pakhi is successful in brainwashing Bhavani against Sai. She is back to behaving badly with Sai.

As per sources, we have come to know that Yamini Malhotra aka Shivani bua will be replaced by actress Tanvi Thakkar.

Tavnvi is a known television actress and she is seen in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Pavitra Rishta, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, etc.

Well, the reason for Yamini to leave the show is still unknown but soon Tanvi will enter the show.

