EXCLUSIVE! Adaa Khan opens up on her views on getting stereotyped, shares if she received any hatred from fans for playing negative roles, says, "Whenever I have done a negative role, people have only praised me"

Adaa Khan opens up on her views on getting stereotyped, shares if she received any hatred from fans for playing negative roles, says, "Whenever I have done a negative role, people have only praised me"

Adaa Khan gets candid about getting stereotyped, opens up on fan reactions to her playing negative characters and much more.
Adaa Khan

MUMBAI : Adaa Khan is one such actress of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction. 

Her achievements so far in her acting career speaks volumes. 

The stunning diva has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years and created a name for herself. 

Adaa has several hit TV shows to her credit some of which include Amrit Manthan, Behenein, Naagin, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, and many more. 

She is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya where she is portraying the role of Sakhi Warge. 

The actress is being loved for her amazing performance. 

In one of her recent interviews with TellyChakkar, Adaa got candid about a lot of things. 

ALSO READ: CELEBRATIONS! Naagin fame Adaa Khan completes 14 years in the industry, check out

Revealing her views on being stereotyped, Adaa said, "I have always tried not to get typecast in my career. I have done positive roles and then Amrit Manthan came where I was seen in a negative role. Then again I took a positive role when people started forming a perception about me that I am good with negative characters. Then I was offered Naagin. It was initially a positive character which later turned negative. Simultaneously, I was also doing Comedy Nights Bachao where people were also seeing my funny side."

She added, "I feel I don't like being stereotyped. I like to show it to the viewers that I can play different characters. As an actor, it is very important that we portray different roles and present it in front of the viewers. I am very happy and content when people know me by my role in Naagin. It's my baby. Why will I feel bad about it? We worked hard for it. Very few actors are remembered by their characters. So I am very proud of it. If I will be offered another role which again people will remember me by, I will be more than happy. This is my achievement."

Talking about fan moments, she said, "I am very lucky. Whenever I have done a negative role, people have only praised me. In fact, when I was playing Shesha, people still loved me although I was playing a negative role. They understood that Shesha was not wrong. There are fan edits made where they pair me with Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra. I never got that hatred. I thank them for this love."

Well said, Adaa! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Naagin actress Ada Khan on joining Sony Sab's Wagle Ki Duniya, "When they approached me to be part of the show, I instantly said yes."

Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

