EXCLUSIVE! Additi Gupta on choosing Dhadkan Zindagii Kii as her comeback show: I just couldn't say no after I read the script, I absorbed the character so easily while giving the audition

MUMBAI: Sony TV's most-awaited show Dhadkan Zindagii Kii is just a few days away from its release date and we can't keep calm.

The promos have left the viewers intrigued and it has a lot of expectations from the viewers.

The makers have roped in some popular and as well as new faces to play many interesting characters in the series.

Dhadkan is going to be a breath of fresh air for the viewers as it is based on a completely new and interesting concept.

Indian television has witnessed several medical dramas in the past. While Dhadkan is also a medical-drama series but the concept and the creation is quite different.

Additi Gupta will be seen playing the lead role of Dr Deepika in the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vidyut Xavier on preparing for his role in Dhadkan Zindagii Kii: I saw 7 seasons of Grey's Anatomy for getting into the character, shares about working with Salman Khan, says, "He is a gem of a person"

The actress is making her comeback on the small screens after a long time and we are super excited.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Additi spoke at length about her comeback and much more.

What made you choose Dhadkan as your comeback?

This show is such that I didn't think about saying no. I just couldn't say no. I gave an 8-minute long audition and I absorbed the character so easily. The first thought that came to my mind was that whatever the writers and the makers have thought about this show is just amazing. Then, when I read the script, I couldn't say no. I had decided that I'll have to do this show at any cost. Even if I would have to come from Goa to Mumbai, I'll do so. My husband had told me to avoid taking up the show because of safety reasons as the pandemic was still going on. But I was adamant and I just wanted to be a part of this wonderful show.

Can you spill some beans on your character Deepika?

I am a person who most of the time stays silent and just lets go of certain situations. But I think this character is so strong that she speaks her mind. She puts forth her thoughts in a very nice way without hurting anyone. But she makes her point clear about things that she doesn't approve of. There are many things taught to us and how they should be ignored. So now, while playing this character, all those things are being expressed by me through my role.

How did you prepare for your role?

I was not even instructed by the director on how to sit according to my character. I am allowed to sit the way I want. The best part is that they have worked around these things and how the person is. The makers have made a great amalgamation. There is no pretense and no acting involved. This is more real. This is almost as good as me.

Additi is paired opposite Rohit Purohit in the show and this amazing jodi is going to be seen for the first time on the small screens.

The viewers have high expectations from Additi as she is one great actress and also this show marks her comeback after a long time.

Additi has previously done shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini, Punar Vivah, Byaah Humari Bahu Ka, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2, and many more.

Dhadkan Zindagii Kii is all set to hit the small screens on 6th December.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Nishant Singh on his role Dr Wasim Ansari in Dhadkan Zindagii Kii: I think limiting a character to positive or negative is injustice; my character is grey in life, just like all of us