EXCLUSIVE! Adhik Mehta to enter as Pakhi's boyfriend in Anupamaa; new track to unfold in the show

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, we had exclusively updated the fans that Anupamaa and Anuj are all set to embrace parenthood, while Samar shall have a new love interest Priya. Anuj and Anupamaa consummate their marriage with all love when the next day Anuj takes Anupamaa to ‘Nanhi Pari Orphanage’ and shares an emotional breakdown with her recalling the painful childhood that he spent in his orphanage. Therefore, now he wants to adopt a girl child and parent a new life with Anupamaa.

Thus, the story takes an exciting U-turn with this adoption track as the new girl child has a dancing passion just like Anupamaa. However, both Anuj and Anupamaa are unaware of a huge mystery while signing the adoption papers.

Now the breaking is that Adhik Mehta will be playing the character of Pakhi's boyfriend and a source close to the show reveal that the track shall unveil a Hindu-Muslim love angle in the show. The new track shall be interesting with yet another breaking of stereotypes in the show.

