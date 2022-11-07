EXCLUSIVE! Adhik reveals his wish to marry Pakhi in front of Anupamaa

Anuj and Anupamaa get the news from Choti Anu, that their application has been accepted and they can soon bring Choti Anu home and make her a pivotal part of their lives. They can't wait for the day soon. 

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, Vanraj will make a decision where he tells Anupama that he has decided to send Pakhi away to Ahmedabad as that is best for her. That’s when Anupama and Kavya will take a stand and will go against him where Kavya tells him that what he is doing is wrong and that by doing this he can’t control Pakhi and that once she is out there both he and Baa would reach there to spy on him.

On the other hand, Anupama will tell Vanraj that here only he can’t control her what he will control her when she is outside and by doing this she will be lying to them and will go and meet Adhik. She tells him that they need to become friends with Pakhi and understand her problem rather than screaming and hitting her. But all in vain as Vanraj is adamant with his decision.

Now the breaking news is that Adhik and Anupamaa have a massive confrontation. This time, Adhik will open up to Anupamaa and reveal that he wants to marry Pakhi; he really likes her and wants to get things serious. This leaves Anupamaa in major shock and gets reminded that Vanraj will surely have issues with this relationship. 

Latest Video