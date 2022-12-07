EXCLUSIVE! 'Adhik is yet to see more wrath of Toshu and his overprotectiveness towards Pakhi' Aashish Mehrotra gets CANDID about the current tracks of Anupamaa

Mumbai: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: TC AWARDS! We award Shiva-Jeeva, Samar-Toshu and Abhimanyu-Neil for this category, Check out

As we know that currently in the show, Toshu is all set to embrace parenthood while he is still the same protective brother and he cannot see Pakhi falling for Adhik, we rang the dapper to know about his take on the current track, his bond with Pakhi and more. Check out what he had to reveal:

How has the journey of being a father been for Toshu?

It is a very exciting and different journey to experience as a character in terms of embracing parenthood, as it is yet to be experienced in my real life. I will have to study more and understand how would Toshu react as a father. Not just the mother but even a man changes after embracing this beautiful stage, I am sure that the writers have surely something interesting in store for Toshu.

Toshu has become overprotective about Pakhi, what is your take?

As a character, Toshu has been a stubborn child, yes, he is very protective of Pakhi. At the same time, he doesn't know if Pakhi is doing it right or wrong, it is just the fear that he doesn't want his sister's life to get ruined. He is just holding on to those guards and due to this, he does come across as negative sometimes. I feel sooner or later Toshu will realise, as somewhere Pakhi has already mentioned once that he had done the same thing when he was dating Kinjal. He is very unsure about the so-called Kapadias and he is concerned about his sister. As we have always seen that the girl's family is always more protective that the boy.

Toshu and Adhik began on a rough note, What should we expect from Toshu?

I think Adhik has to face a little more wrath of Toshu, he still has to see the angst and protection that Toshu has for his sister and him. As Aashish, I feel that Pakhi will come to him and make him understand calmly only then would Toshu really support her in this decision.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Toshu is quite clear at his decision of not having a child' Aashish Mehrotra opens up on the current track of the show, Rakhi Dave's return and more in StarPlus' Anupamaa

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com