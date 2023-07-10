EXCLUSIVE! Adhvik and Neha Mahajan on their baby plans: We won't be sharing this news on Bigg Boss but tell our parents and that's enough

MUMBAI: Adhivik Mahajan is one of the most popular actors of small screens.

The handsome hunk recently turned a year older and it definitely called for a grand celebration.

Adhvik and his wife Neha Mahajan threw a lavish birthday party where the who's who of the television industry was invited.

It was indeed a starry affair where actors from the television world graced this special occasion to wish Adhvik on his birthday.

The social media was filled with several pictures of actors who had shared beautiful moments from this starry bash.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, birthday boy Adhvik and his wife Neha spoke about some amazing things.

When asked what gift did his wife Neha give to him on his birthday, Adhvik said, ''Well, that is quite personal but I would like to say that Neha has organised this party for me. I am not at all a party person but because of her, there is so much zest in my life.''

When we asked Neha how excited she was for her husband's birthday, she said, ''I am always super excited for his birthday. In fact, I am not even this excited for my birthday. I think all of them knows.''

Adhvik reveals that there is no such perfect gift for your partner. He said, ''After a point of time, when you get it, it's not about what you give to your beloved partner. What matters is what you are contributing to each other's life. We have to see that both of us are growing in our respective lives in every aspect. Also, supporting each other is all that matters. I feel that all of us should do it. This is what I have learnt from my parents.''

Recalling when she met Adhvik, Neha said, ''I was very young when I met Adhvik. We have grown together. That was always important for us even till now. We love to grow with each other.''

Neha who doesn't follow Bigg Boss much but has two of her good friends who are also a part of the show this year.

She said, ''We would like to wish Vicky and Ankita and want them to play their game in the best way possible and win the trophy.''

Ankita and Vicky were recently seen discussing their family planning in Bigg Boss 17.

Adhvik was asked about his family planning with Neha to which he said, ''No, we won't be sharing this news on Bigg Boss. We will share this news with our parents and that's enough.''

Neha added, ''How can we comment on it now? If there is something to be shared, we will definitely reveal it.''

