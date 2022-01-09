EXCLUSIVE! 'Adi is the happiest that I am doing the show' GHKKPM's Shivani Bua aka Tanvi Thakkar has something interesting things to share

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The show has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story.

We had exclusively updated the fans about Tanvi Thakkar replacing Yamini Malhotra in the show, we got in touch with the beauteous to know about her entry in the show and more. Check out what she had to share:

The character was earlier played by Yamini Malhotra, so are you taking any cues from there or you would add your touch to Shivani bua?

I think I am going to add my own touch to the character, with all due respect Yamini had put in a lot to the character but as the story is moving forward I will add my own touch to the character.

How challenging is it to work in this new normal?

It is definitely challenging as you are not only representing your health and yourself, you are also representing people who are at home, who are actually taking care of themselves by not stepping out. You are exposing yourself to them. The fact that you have to remove your mask while shooting is inevitable. At the same time, it is important that while you can take care of basic precautions, mask up when it's not your shot, keep your distance and follow the protocols. You are responsible for every one you get exposed to.

You recently got married, so would there be any juggling between Professional and Personal or its all chill?

I think it's really chill, Adi and I have been married for just a year but we have dated for a long time and we have been juggling with shows, understanding schedules for a while now. He is the happiest that I am doing this show, it's great being married and being a part of this show. Life is good.

