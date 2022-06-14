EXCLUSIVE! Aditi Bhagat REPLACES Sayli Salunkhe in Colors' Spy Bahu as Drishti

The situation becomes deadly as a gun shooting takes place in the hotel where Sejal and Yohan are also there. Sejal and Yohan try to stay safe and Sejal gets really scared. When Sejal hugs Yohan tightly, this becomes a bonding moment between Yohan and Sejal where they also share an eye-lock moment.

Aditi Bhagat

MUMBAI : Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

We had exclusively updated about Drishti aka Sayli Salunkhe quitting the show. Now the breaking news is that Aditi Bhagat will be replacing her as Drishti in the show. We can't wait to see the new Drishti and what flavour shall she add to the character.

We exclusively broke that, in Mumbai, Abhishek joins hands for the terrorist attack, he is unaware that Yohan and Sejal are also there and they end up at the same place where the attack takes place. Without any thought, Abhishek attacks Yohan and leaves him injured. Sejal finally realises that Yohan is not a terrorist and he was only searching for someone through the terror groups. Abhishek doesn't care about the family he has and Drishti; he has no feelings about what can happen to her if the truth comes out.

In this dangerous situation, Sejal gets reminded of her past and the moment when Yohan met her in childhood. This shall be one of the most intriguing moments of their childhood. Will this reveal that Yohan is not the culprit?

Latest Video