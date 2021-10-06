EXCLUSIVE! Aditi Sajwan opens up on playing Yashoda once again in Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki: I feared getting typecast when I did Jai Shri Krishna but my myth was soon broken

MUMBAI: Aditi Sajwan is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.

The beautiful diva is gearing up for the launch of her upcoming mythological drama show Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki.

Aditi has roped in to play Yashoda once again, and fans can't keep calm.

Well, the first promo is out, and viewers are blown away by it.

The audiences are looking forward to Aditi and little Krishna's amazing camaraderie in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aditi, who spoke at length about the show and much more.

What new things have you implemented in your character of Yashoda this time?

I was a kid when I played the role of Yashoda in Jai Shri Krishna. I was very new in the industry. I have not even taken any formal training in acting. I just started with the role. I was given such a complex character of Yashoda. I used to perform as per the scenes and the given situation. I used to also learn from the director. I used to take some experiences from my siblings and mother, and that's how I learnt about motherhood. But now, I have done a considerable amount of work in all the genres. And now, I am coming back to the same character. The approach will be obviously fresh, but my understanding of the character has increased. I feel that I'll be able to portray it much better. I am going to play my variation. I know what I have done before, so I'll go a notch higher and show something more. I'll try to get more layers in my character. Many new things will happen, and viewers will love it.

With so many technologies used for a visual experience, how challenging was it to shoot, especially with a baby?

I have never shot for a promo for more than a day for any show. But here, the makers had an elaborate theme in mind. The makers had the poster shots in mind where Yashoda is feeding Krishna and much more. They had to bring those effects on-screen. So, they needed a lot of time. Second, they have to shoot with a very small kid so there were logistical challenges and much more. I have shot for the promo for three days for the first time and that too for an expensive promo. We used to shoot in a croma set. There were huge sets built inside the croma set. There was a pond created on the set. A lot of graphics were involved, and we had to imagine half of the things.

The baby was given a balloon so that it looks like a pot and then graphics were created. She ran and the shot was taken. It was looking so surreal. We are getting a lot of feedback from people for the promo.

Do you fear getting typecast since you have already played Yashoda before and have also done many historical and mythological shows?

When I was doing Jai Shri Krishna, I felt that I will get typecast because I am playing the role of a mother at such a small age. But my notions were broken because I did so many shows. I did so many different characters. People who have only seen me doing such shows feel that I have only been doing such characters. From Jai Shri Krishna until I bagged Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki, I did so many different shows. Now, I don't think that there is anywhere that I got typecast.

Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki will be airing on Star Bharat from 19th October.

