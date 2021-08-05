EXCLUSIVE: Aditi Sajwan roped in for Swastik Productions'  prequel of RadhaKrishn!

MUMBAI: Star Bharat show RadhaKrishn is doing extremely well for itself and the shows lead actors Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh are much loved for their performance.

The show by Swastik Productions has managed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with some amazing narrative and strong scripting. From the purity of love that Radha and Krishna have to how the show proceeded to the later stage of Krishna being a part of the Mahabharat gatha, every phase of the show is loved a lot. We exclusively reported that Swastik Productions plans to roll put a prequel of the show.

For the same, Aditi Sajwan has been roped in to play the character of Yashoda in the show.

According to sources, the show will witness the story of how Radha and Krishna were as children and their story in the younger days. According to information received, the show will witness new faces and only some of the cast members which portray characters essential to the storyline will be retained.

Aditi has been seen in shows like Baalveer, Chidiya Ghar, Ek Hasina Thi, Singhasan Battisi and was last seen in Akbar Ka Bal Birbal.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more information from the space for Television, OTT and Bollywood. (Also Read: Oh No! Pakhi SPIES on Virat and Sai on their ‘HONEYMOON’ in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!)