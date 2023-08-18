Exclusive! Is Aditi Sharma going to participate in this big reality show? Read to find out what the actress has to say

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update from the entertainment world.

Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee TV, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife.

The show which premiered last year, is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the lead in the show.

Aditi Sharma is a very popular face in the TV world and has been a part of many amazing shows and projects. Currently, she is being applauded for her performance as Dua.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress at an event and had a very interesting chat with her.

She had won an award, and to that, she said, “We’ve won the most endearing mother-daughter duo. The relationship of a mother and daughter is so prestigious, so this award is also prestigious like that”.

On the current track of the show, she said, “You must have seen the new teaser, which is about Haider giving Dua Talaaq, but is it going to happen or not, we will have to wait to know. There is going to be intense drama, and will witness the lovely performances of the all the actors, so do stay tuned”.

When asked if she was offered any reality show, which one she would prefer she said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi definitely, as Bigg Boss takes place in my house everyday. So, it's Khatron Ke Khiladi for sure”.

She also thanked her fans for all the support and love that they have showered.

