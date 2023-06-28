EXCLUSIVE! Aditi Shetty opens up on her role in Dharampatni, says, ''Kavya will be a gamechanger in the show'', shares about her bond with Fahmaan Khan says, ''We are like the Tom and Jerry on the set''

MUMBAI :Colors' show Dharampatni is one of the most popular small screen drama series.

It stars Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav in the lead roles.

The viewers have seen how the show's storyline has only got interesting with time and they have loved all the ups and downs in the track.

Apart from the leads, actress Aditi Shetty plays a pivotal role in the show.

The actress is seen as Ravi's lover. Aditi's character is negative and the viewers have loved how brilliantly she has performed her role.

She is seen playing the role of Kavya Sachdev, Keerti's sister.

We have seen many shades of Kavya in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aditi who had lots to speak about her journey in the show and much more.

As an actor, what do you want to do in the future in terms of TV, OTT or film? Does the medium matter to you?

Yes, I have heard that TV actors are not given that kind of respect and they are referred to as ''TV actors''. I am so thankful that I have not faced this. I have been playing this character Kavya since the beginning. I have received so many messages of how good I have performed. They have praised my performance. It is very difficult to perform the way my character Kavya is. There are so many layers in Kavya. This shows that I am doing my job really well. Coming back to people labelling me as a TV actor has not happened yet and I hope it doesn't happen in future.

I feel the TV medium is very challenging and actors should be given more respect. TV is more difficult than any other medium.

The viewers are in love with your off-screen camaraderie with Fahmaan Khan. Tell us about your friendship and how has this bond grown over time?

It is so good with Fahmaan. We are best buddies on set. It is super fun to be around him. In the beginning, it took a little time. All my scenes are with him. He is a very fun guy and very chilled out and relaxed. Fahmaan never had that starry attitude. I am also someone who takes time to open up. So, I see how the person is. And I am a very notorious person in real life. I feel we are the Tom and Jerry on the set.

Till now, we have seen that Kavya has not turned negative intentionally. But going forward, if she does, are you prepared for all the hate coming your way?

I think the way Kavya's character is building says a lot. It was someone who just liked Ravi. I feel Kavya has a lot of potential and she will be a gamechanger. That is happening and everyone is seeing that. She is making everyone dance on her tunes.

I don't plan anything and I like to go with the flow. It is a process for me to learn and understand what I am doing. Kavya will definitely turn grey and eventually negative as the story progresses. I will make Pratiksha's life a living hell if she messes with me. I just don't want to think about how to deal with it.

Well said, Aditi!

Aditi has previously worked on projects like Sanam Teri Kasam, Bhagya Lakshmi and Naagin among others.

