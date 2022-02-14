EXCLUSIVE! Aditya Bansal, Vaishnavi Chaudhari, Kajal Chonkar to enter Star Plus' Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus' drama series Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is all set to take a leap soon and we were the first ones to inform you about it.

The makers are all set to bring interesting twists and turns in the story with the leap being introduced.

The show will also witness entries of several new characters.

We have now an exclusive update about actors like Aditya Bandal, Kajal Chonkar, and Vaishnavi Chaudhari being roped in for the show.

These characters' entries will further spice up the drama.

We had previously reported about Anushka Merchande, Mohit Tiwari Mayank Verma among others entering the show.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei stars Himanshoo Malhotra, Paridhi Sharma, and Vaishnavi Prajapati in pivotal roles.

The show's story is about Chikoo, a young girl who loses everything when she gets separated from her mother, Nupur. However, with an inborn skill of dancing, Chikoo remains determined to reunite with her long-lost mother.

It is produced by 4 Lions Films and Invictus T Media. It is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Maa....Tomay Chara Ghum Ashena.

