EXCLUSIVE! Aditya Deshmukh on accepting Ziddi Dil Maane Na: I have never played such a role, so I didn't want to miss this chance

The show consists of a stellar star cast, and Aditya Deshmukh is one of them.

We rang Aditya, who plays the role of Agent Faizi, to know more about the show and other interesting things.

Faizi aka Aditya Deshmukh had some amusing anecdotes and answers to share with us and his supercool Faizi Army.

There are a lot of sequences where you have to do action and all, have you injured yourself?

I have injured myself a lot of times while shooting for the show. Once an actor, always an actor, and that's how I have been performing. Acting is also kind of a sport. No matter how much we decide not to do certain things, but once the director says action, I get into my character and forget everything. There is a scene of Karan, Sid, and me. While handling Sid, I got hurt on my chest during a scene. He came storming at me and I had to hold him. While holding him, I ended up getting hurt. Sometimes, an actor is always in character. But I don't blame him as it was an intense scene and it turned out really well.

Any major difference you found working in Marathi and Hindi industry?

The Marathi industry is very content-driven, while Hindi is very treatment-driven. A lot of focus is given to content in the Marathi industry. Here, it is the opposite. This is what I have observed in the 8 years of my journey. The same goes for films as well. Content is the king in the Marathi industry. There are a lot of budget issues in the regional industry. This is a major problem. The actors do get exploited here. I stopped doing TV in Marathi as I really felt at one point that I am getting exploited. I will do web shows and films in the Marathi industry but not TV. I am done with it and my experience is not good. There are such big scenes written for the artists.

What made you accept this role?

I had four shows in hand before I got the offer for Ziddi Dil Maane Na. I was supposed to do Mahesh Pandey's show Aggar Tum Na Hote for Zee TV. We were waiting for that show for a year. Before I was signed for this show, I was called for Nima Dengzonpa. The makers wanted me to play the lead. The reason I turned it down was they wanted me to play the father of three kids. Actors get typecast quickly. When Ziddi Dil Maane Na was being offered, I also got a call for Shakti 2 for Colors. But then I thought that I won't get an opportunity to play a role of an army person. It is always a dream for an actor to play such a role. I never played this role before and it is quite different.

Aditya has been a part of a whopping 25 shows in his long career span.

He has also been a part of the Marathi TV industry.

The actor's previous projects include Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Punav Vivah, MTV Webbed, Savdhaan India, Gumrah End Of Innocence, Pyaar tune Kya Kiya, and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas - Veera among others.

