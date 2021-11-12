EXCLUSIVE! Aditya Deshmukh on his character in Ziddi Dil Maane Na: I want to play double-role someday in the show, shares how he had also auditioned for Kunal Karan Kapoor aka sid's role

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na has hit the small screens from 30th August on wards. The promos of this army based show had already left the fans on the edge of their seats and the way the story is progressing is simply amazing.

The show consists of a stellar star cast, Aditya Deshmukh being one of them.

We rang Aditya who plays the role of agent Faizi to know more about the show and some other interesting things.

Faizi aka Aditya Deshmukh had some amusing anecdotes and answers to share with us and his super cool Faizi Army.

What changes are you looking forward to in Faizi's character?

I would love it if I get an opportunity to play a double role in the show. It will be great to see if the makers introduce a track where my lookalike is shown and is using my name to get his work done in the academy. If this happens this would be a great twist in the story. People have a different perception towards Faizi. Or if it is shown that Faizi meets with an accident and loses his memory. I would want to see how Karan is there for him and treats him.

If not an actor, what would you be?

I have done an MBA in marketing. I was the senior marketing manager in an Advertising agency. I was also into the Human Resource for TCS. I left everything for my passion for acting. I don't believe in the concept of Plan B. Because it is always a myth. This is my personal experience. One takes a birth with just one plan. One has to be determined about what you want to do in life. I always knew the fact that I always wanted to be an actor in my childhood. I did my Masters and all due to family pressure. But I was never keen on doing it. I used to feel left out when I used to work for the company. I was in a very delusional world.

If you had a chance to do role reversal, whose role would you love to play?

I would love to play Sid Ganju from the show. I auditioned for Sid's character. But I then came to know that Sid's character was locked way before. The makers were looking for a suitable face for Faizi's character. Casting directors Reema and Deepak approached me for this character. They saw a naive thing in the audition and Faizi is the same. He has a different style and charm. They had auditioned almost 200 to 300 actors but couldn't find someone suitable. I had no clue about Faizi's character. When Sudhir sir auditioned for Sid's character, he asked to try for Faizi's role. I was given different scripts and asked to perform. They felt that I nailed the audition.

Aditya has been a part of a whopping 25 shows in his long career span.

He has also been a part of the Marathi TV industry.

Aditya's previous projects include Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Punav Vivah, MTV Webbed, Savdhaan India, Gumrah End Of Innocence, Pyaar tune Kya Kiya, Ek Veer Ki ardaas - Veera among others.

