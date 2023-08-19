EXCLUSIVE! Aditya Deshmukh opens up on how he bagged Colors' show Suhaagan, reveals the challenges he faced while shooting for the show, expresses gratitude for completing 100 episodes and much more

Aditya Deshmukh is currently seen in Colors' show Suhaagan where he is portraying the character of Vikram Shukla.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 04:30
Deshmukh

MUMBAI:  Aditya Deshmukh is a well-known actor of the television industry. 

The talented actor is currently impressing everyone with his amazing performance as Vikram Shukla in Colors' show Suhaagan. 

The show is bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and premiered just a few months ago on the small screens. 

Aditya's performance is being lauded by the viewers. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Aditya spoke about bagging Suhaagan and much more. 

ALSO READ: Suhaagan: Oh No! Baldev keeps his proposal, Wants Bindiya to be his bahu

Talking about how he bagged Suhaagan, the actor said, ''After lag Ja Gale went off-sir, I was thinking, what project will be next for me. Within a span of one week, I got a call from the casting department. They told me about this character and the show is going to take a leap and they want me to offer this role.''

He added, ''I told them that I was thinking about going on a holiday as it was just a week since I had wrapped up Lag Ja Gale. I was thinking about going to Dubai. They asked me to come for the meeting and directly finalised me. I auditioned just for formality. I was told that the shooting will start within a week. I wanted a small break. But now we have completed 100 episodes within the blink of an eye.''

Aditya continued, ''But it was not easy. It was very challenging as I used to go to Naigaon everyday and shoot there. But now when I look back in time, I feel we have achieved a milestone. The cherry on the cake was our TRP which was good. We all were flabbergasted. We got so many good news at once that it took us time to digest it. But I would like to thank the viewers for showing so much love.''

Aditya has previously been a part of shows like Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Lag Ja Gale, Gurah, Partners, Veera - Ek Veer Ki Ardaas, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 and many more. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Mishra opens up on bagging Colors' show Suhaagan, shares his experience of working with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and much more


 

 

