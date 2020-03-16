EXCLUSIVE! Aditya Narayan to HOST Sony TV's popular singing reality show Indian Idol Season 13.

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is once again back with an exciting update from the world of television. The year 2022 kickstarted with a bang, with several new TV shows hitting the small screens. Sony TV has presented some great shows to its viewers for several years. And now, the channel is gearing up for a brand new season of the much-awaited reality show, Indian Idol. ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/shocking-aditya-narayan-says-hosting-doesnt-excite-me-anymore-it-used-find-out-why-220311

After the 12 successful seasons, the makers are set to return with the 13th season. Yes, you heard it right! The audition procedures have kickstarted in various cities across India, where the aspiring singers are ready to show their singing talent to the judges.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Aditya Narayan, known for his excellent anchoring skills, will once again be back as a host for Indian Idol season 13.

Aditya will be seen hosting this season, and we can't keep calm. The handsome hunk has commendably hosted Indian Idol seasons 11 and 12. It is always a delight to see how Aditya beautifully manages to nail his anchoring skills.

